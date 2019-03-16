Macquarie Sports Radio
LIVE FA Cup on Macquarie Sports Radio – Wolves vs Manchester United

2 hours ago
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE – Wolves vs Manchester United

PREVIEW

Attention turns to FA Cup quarter-final action this weekend as Wolves face Manchester United.

Manchester United will fancy their chances of progressing through to the semi-final but Wolves are not to be underestimated, having already taken Liverpool down in English Premier League action this season.

They dominated Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side earlier this season without winning, drawing 1-1 in their matchup last September.

But with Manchester United in the midst of an injury crisis, Wolves will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Macquarie Sports Radio is your exclusive home of FA Cup audio coverage around Australia online and on the radio and you’ll be able to hear Wolves’ clash against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium from 6:55am AEDT on Sunday morning.

