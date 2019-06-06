LIVE FROM 7PM | Australia vs West Indies – ICC Cricket World Cup

Two proud cricketing titans are poised to pad up once again, setting foot into the fabled arena where slog sixes and chin music have reigned supreme for more than four decades.

It’s a match-up which has fans salivating from the Colonies to the Caribbean.

Both teams opened their World Cup accounts with commanding victories. Australia swiftly dealt with Afghanistan while the Windies slaughtered Pakistan, taking just 13 overs to chase down a meagre target.

It wasn’t long ago when both teams were in a world of ODI pain, unable to win, and uncertain World Cup challengers.

Yet each side has found form with bat and ball and boast squads jam-packed with talent: hard hitters with the willow, blistering pace with the leather.

Former Australian coach and Macquarie Sports Radio commentator Darren ‘Boof’ Lehman was impressed with Australia’s opening match and singles out a man critical to our ongoing success.

“Good to see David Warner play really well, get 90 not out,” Boof told Mark Levy and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell on Breakfast.

“He played well, to come back out after 12 months and do that first game was fantastic for him, and he had a bit of an injury scare beforehand, so to get through the game unscathed and look in good form, and he’s starting to middle the ball really well, so that’s good signs for the Aussies.”

While Warner can clearly inflict damage for Australia, the Windies can return in kind and Boof says we should be wary of their class players.

“[Andre Russell] is key for them, Chris Gayle is a key at the top of the order for them,

“They’re going to come out and bounce the Aussies too at Trent Bridge as well, it could be a fiery game this one, I’m looking forward to it.

Australia will field an unchanged side which has raised Boof’s eyebrows due to the number of left-handed West Indies batsmen.

“I thought [Australia] might have looked at maybe playing Nathan Lyon for the off-spin but they’ve kept the same side so that means they’re confident and happy with their squad, so that’s a good sign,” he said.

