LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio: Manchester United vs Leeds United

FULL COVERAGE OF MANCHESTER UNITED VS LEEDS UNITED FROM 9:00 PM TONIGHT

Can we still call it a friendly when both teams are the bitterest of rivals and genuinely hate each other?

We’ll find out soon enough when fierce adversaries Manchester United and Leeds United air their dirty laundry in a hotly anticipated match which is friendly in name only.

The historic rivalry dates back to the middle ages when the Houses of York and Lancaster bloodily fought each other in the Battle of the Roses over control of the English throne.

In modern England, footballers are as – if not more – famous than most royals, so the stakes aren’t a world away from their historic roots.

Fans from both clubs frequently and violently clashed throughout the 1970s but modern encounters have been few and far between after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

Still, if anything can survive the ignominy of relegation, it’s a 500-year-old spat.

“You could call it a hatred back home,” Leeds captain Liam Cooper said.

Let’s not forget that Leeds were just one win shy of returning to the Premier League, and Manchester United are hardly a world-beating powerhouse at present.

55,000 fans crammed into Perth’s Optus Stadium are in for a treat when these two bitter rivals role up their sleeves and duke it out.

Hear 90 minutes of ol’ fashioned English hatred on Macquarie Sports Radio.

