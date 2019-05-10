Macquarie Sports Radio
LIVE | Perth Glory vs Adelaide United: A-League Semi-Final

2 hours ago
A-LEAGUE SEMI FINAL
A-LeagueAdelaide UnitedPerth Glory

A spot in the A-League grand final is up for grabs in this do or die encounter.

Premiers Perth Glory host challengers Adelaide United at HBF Park on Friday night.

If Perth Glory dish up more of the same then you would assume a birth in the Grand Final is a safe bet.

Their extraordinary season shows no signs of dipping any time soon but that won’t stop Adelaide United from honing their attack in a bid to knock off the champs.

Stream the A-League Semi Final action live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio.

News
