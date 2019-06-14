LIVE SATURDAY 7PM | Australia vs Sri Lanka – ICC Cricket World Cup

Australia’s World Cup defence campaign is perfectly positioned as we approach the mid-point of the tournament.

Three wins will boost confidence and morale, but a sobering loss to heavyweights India will ensure a laser focus on the scale of the task at hand.

Australia returns to The Oval where they’ll face Sri Lanka on Saturday night – provided the dreary English weather sods off.

The Green and Gold are coming off a strong-yet-scratchy win over Pakistan, where the middle order wobbles with the bat proved again to be an issue for the Aussies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, hasn’t faced a ball in 11 days after their matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A lack of time in the middle will be Sri Lanka’s biggest concern as their batsmen have been ordinary to date, and the side has amassed only 339 runs from the two games where the rain has abated long enough to face a ball.

Batting collapses against tournament minnows Afghanistan means the stage is set for Australia’s bowlers to muscle them up and work them over with blistering pace and a barrage of the short stuff.

