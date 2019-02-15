LIVE SPORT on Macquarie Sports Radio

Get your live sport fix right here on Macquarie Sports Radio, we’ve got you covered.

The Melbourne Stars have locked away a spot in the BBL|08 Final after defeating the ladder leading Hobart Hurricanes in the first semi.

Pressure now mounts on the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers when the teams duke it out on Friday night for the remaining birth in Sunday’s final.

It’s convenient that fans of the World Game are early risers, so set your alarm and tune in Sunday morning for the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Newport County!

This will be the first FA Cup meeting between the two teams, and the first time they’ve played each other since 1962!

Coverage via the world’s biggest sports radio station, talkSPORT.

BBL

Friday, February 15

SEMI-FINAL 2: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers (7:40pm AEDT)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Aaron Finch (Renegades), Josh Phillipe (Sixers).

Sunday, February 17

FINAL: TBC vs Melbourne Stars (Coverage from 2:00pm AEDT)

FA CUP

Sunday, February 17

5TH ROUND: Manchester City vs Newport County (4:30am AEDT)

HOW TO LISTEN

Want to stream us online?

WEBSITE

Click the blue LISTEN button above and left.

APP

iPhone

Android

Want to tune in on the radio?

Sydney: 954AM

Melbourne: 1278AM

Brisbane: 882AM

Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)

