LIVE SPORT on Macquarie Sports Radio
Get your live sport fix right here on Macquarie Sports Radio, we’ve got you covered.
The Melbourne Stars have locked away a spot in the BBL|08 Final after defeating the ladder leading Hobart Hurricanes in the first semi.
Pressure now mounts on the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers when the teams duke it out on Friday night for the remaining birth in Sunday’s final.
It’s convenient that fans of the World Game are early risers, so set your alarm and tune in Sunday morning for the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Newport County!
This will be the first FA Cup meeting between the two teams, and the first time they’ve played each other since 1962!
Coverage via the world’s biggest sports radio station, talkSPORT.
BBL
Friday, February 15
SEMI-FINAL 2: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers (7:40pm AEDT)
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Aaron Finch (Renegades), Josh Phillipe (Sixers).
Sunday, February 17
FA CUP
HOW TO LISTEN
Want to stream us online?
WEBSITE
Click the blue LISTEN button above and left.
Want to tune in on the radio?
Sydney: 954AM
Melbourne: 1278AM
Brisbane: 882AM
Perth + Australia-wide: DAB+ Digital Radio (search for Macquarie Sports Radio)
Follow the coverage online via @MacquarieSport on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.