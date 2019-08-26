Liverpool and City show it’s really just a two horse race again | EPL Matchweek 3 Review

Liverpool and Manchester City have shown that they’re the only two teams realistically fighting for the Premier League title again with the other big clubs slipping up already. It’s a big call to make early in the season but when you see the difference in quality of football between them and the rest, there’s really not much doubt.

Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal

This was set as the game of the round and it didn’t disappoint with both teams going toe-to-toe with chances in the first half. Liverpool broke the deadlock from a corner just before half-time and followed up with a Mo Salah penalty just after half-time to take a quick 2-0 lead.

From there, they were in control with Salah showing the individual brilliance and clinical finishing we’ve become accustomed to claiming a second goal to make it 3-0. Arsenal’s late goal will annoy Liverpool more than anything who are still without a clean sheet.

Bournemouth 1 – 3 Manchester City

As we’ve come to expect each week, Manchester City followed Liverpool’s strong performance with an equally clinical disposal of Bournemouth. It’s not that Bournemouth were particularly bad, City were just far too good with Sergio Aguero scoring a double and Raheem Sterling chiming in with one to continue his excellent scoring start to the season.

A stunning free kick from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson was the only shining light for Bournemouth fans, and indeed the rest of the league, with the 22 year old showing he’s one to keep an eye on.

Manchester United 1 – 2 Crystal Palace

United were the first of the big six to trip up losing to Crystal Palace for the first time in 13 league games at Old Trafford. United had 70% of the possession and the majority of chances but still weren’t able to find an equaliser for Palace’s early goal until the 89th minute. That included a second missed penalty in as many weeks for United, this time with Marcus Rashford hitting the post.

Young Daniel James thought he’d secured United a point with his 89th minute goal before Patrick van Aanholt scored a goal that many have said should have been dealt with better by David de Gea in goals.

Tottenham 0 – 1 Newcastle

It was an almost identical scenario at Spurs Stadium with Newcastle taking the lead early and Tottenham unable to find an equaliser despite having a huge amount of possession and chances.

It’s a massive result for Newcastle who endured a torrid off-season and start to their campaign with youngster Sean Longstaff shining through in the middle of the park again.

Worrying signs for Tottenham though who are under a lot of media attention at the moment due to several players still being linked with last minute moves away from the club.

Norwich 2 – 3 Chelsea

Norwich continued to show that they’re not afraid to take on the bigger clubs with expansive football, this time falling just short to Chelsea though who recorded their first win of the season. Frank Lampard will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after the faith he put in young striker Tammy Abraham paid off in the form of a double.

Norwich’s hat-trick hero from MW2, Teemu Pukki, chipped in another to stay tied on top of the Golden Boot standings with Raheem Sterling.

Aston Villa 2 – 0 Everton

And finally, Aston Villa ended a horror run of results in England’s top flight with a resounding 2-0 win over Everton to post their first points for the season.