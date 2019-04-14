Macquarie Sports Radio
Liverpool take another step towards EPL title

53 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Liverpool are one step closer to a Premier League title after a 2-0 victory over Chelsea overnight.

Goals to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane sealed a nervy victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side, rocketing them back to the top of the ladder by two points.

The Reds could win their first league title since 1990 but with Manchester City having a game in hand, they still remain in the box seat to taste victory this season.

City take on Tottenham in a blockbuster encounter on Saturday night, while Liverpool travel to Cardiff as the title race reaches its crescendo.

