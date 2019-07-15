Liz Ellis on the big shocks of the Netball World Cup

Australian netball great Liz Ellis reckons the Aussies are in the drivers seat at the Netball World Cup, as injuries and shock losses pepper the tournament.

The Diamonds remain unbeaten at the event and beat Barbadoos 91-22 in Liverpool this morning.

“Australia have come through relatively unscathed in these early rounds,” Ellis told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“(Zimbabwe) did their homework on Australia.. the Diamonds just had to keep out of trouble.

“In those sort of games you’re likely to win it, but you don’t want to end up with any sort of injury.

“But it’s been carnage on the other side of the draw,” she says.

With so many teams still in the mix to take out top spot, Ellis says the Diamonds need to prepare for more than just our regular rival, the Silver Ferns.

“You need to have a bit more versatility in your team, and that’s what this Australian side has been picked for.”

