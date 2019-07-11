Liz Ellis says any team can take out the Netball World Cup

Australia head into the World Cup tonight as firm favourites, having claimed 11 of the last 14 titles.

But on away turf in Liverpool, the world champs have a few threats, given that the host side proved our girls are beatable, taking Gold at last years Commonwealth Games.

Aussie netball legend Liz Ellis reckons “there’s five teams that can win it”.

“England are the current Commonwealth Games Gold medallists, Jamaica are ranked number two in the world,” she told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“New Zealand are ranked number four but they’ve had a rebuild, so any number of teams can win it and I’m really excited to see what South Africa can do as well.”

Ellis doesn’t see much of a problem for our first round matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, but admits Northern Ireland tonight have an edge.

“They’re coached by Dan Ryan, a former Australian coach in Super Netball, so he’s got a great netball brain, he knows these players pretty well so he’ll have a few things up his sleeves for them,” she said.

“These first three matches are about getting the rhythms right, getting the combinations right and we’ll see some really beautiful plays, it’s just worth tuning in to see what the Diamonds can do.”

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander has said she doesn’t mind coming into this tournament as underdogs, confident it’ll make for a more aggressive green and gold outfit.

The action kicks off for the Diamonds tonight against Northern Ireland, from 7.40pm (AEST).

