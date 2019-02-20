Longmire calls for “minimum standard” in AFL mental health support

Sydney Swans coach has renewed his push for more psychological help in AFL clubs.

A soft cap currently applies for all 18 clubs, restricting the amount of money which goes towards supportive measures.

But Longmire says a “minimum standard” needs to apply in order help more players as they battle a range of mental health issue.

“It certainly needs to be looked at,” Longmire told the Hour of Power.

“It’s a big issue in the society, let alone AFL or professional sport of all types.

“(Mental health) is something that’s been on the radar for a quite while, two years ago it was the number one issue in the game.

“The AFL are getting serious about it now and in my view, there should be a minimum standard of (mental health support) across the competition and hopefully that’s where we’ll end up.

“I spoke with Steve Hocking (at the AFL) last week and they’re absolutely backing it, it’s just a matter of how it looks.

“All clubs should be encouraged to spent as much as they want in that area, we’ve got a clinicla psychologist that’s on four or five days a week.

“It should be encouraged through the AFL Players’ Association to have as much support for the clubs as we can.

