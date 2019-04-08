Losing Fyfe will make it ‘tough’ for Fremantle: Bartel

Brownlow medalist Jimmy Bartel predicts Nat Fyfe is likely to miss the upcoming clash against cross town rivals the West Coast Eagles after the Fremantle skipper copped a nasty concussion.\

Fyfe was knocked out cold after clashing heads with Josh Battle in the Dockers’ five-point win over St Kilda and Bartel believes modern concussion protocols could see Fyfe on the sidelines for a week.

“When you clash heads with someone else, they just ring in your ears for quite a while,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.“What we’re seeing a lot more is players sit a week after concussion.”

Bartel says the loss of Fyfe would be a massive blow for the Dockers ahead of their biggest home and away clash of the season.

“Over there in the West, the Der-by, or the Dah-by – depending on whereabouts you come from – is the biggest game for them every year, no matter where they are on the ladder, Freo vs West Coast, they go at it hammer and tongs,” he said.

“[Fyfe] might have to miss that, which would make it very tough for Fremantle.”

The six-day turnaround puts Fyfe in a race against the clock and Bartel believes his chances of suiting up against the Eagles are slim.

“You never say never, but it was a pretty sickening clash, he didn’t take any further part in the game,

“They’ll be weighing it up, he’s an absolute superstar, he can affect the result of the game off his own boot.”

