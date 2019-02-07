Losing Saker is a “really bad move” by Cricket Australia says Rodney Hogg

Former Australian fast bowler Rodney Hogg has come to the defence of now former Australian bowling coach David Saker.

Saker today has announced his resignation from the coaching position effective immediately only months out from the 2019 World Cup and the 2019 version of The Ashes.

Speaking with Mark Allen & David Schwarz on Macquarie Sports Radio, Hogg believes this is a “really bad move by Cricket Australia to lose Saker at this point in time”

Hogg played 38 tests for Australia taking 123 wickets as a fast bowler during the 70’s & 80’s. He believes Saker has all the credentials that Australia need right now “He’s become the best bowling coach in the world. He’s got 3 Ashes to his name. 2 for England, 1 for Australia he’s invaluable experience is just so important and now on the cusp of going to England later this year and we haven’t won there the last 4 times we’ve lost the Ashes. Really the Ashes, to win in England we’ve got to do that and we’ve just lost him. Justin Langer it’s the right time to head in a new direction, well it’s not the right time, we need an experience like Sakes to go to England.” said Hogg

Earlier today, Australian coach Justin Langer was asked about Saker’s decision to resign citing a young family and a heavy travel schedule as the main reasons “He’s got a young family, he’s been on this circuit for a while now. We just realized it was the right time for him to step away.”

When asked about Langer’s answer Hogg replied “I don’t think things were going that well & he’s decided to move on. It gives England the opportunity to pounce on him, they’ve just been thrashed by the West Indies. Let him have a break, let him have 2 months, you don’t have to take him to the World Cup but you want him for that Ashes, he’s a required man and that experience is invaluable.”