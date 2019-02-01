Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lowndes on 2019, Le Mans “on..

Lowndes on 2019, Le Mans “on the bucket list”

43 mins ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
bathurstcraig lowndesLe Man 24 hour racingmotorsportSuperCars

Image: DARREN PATEMAN / AAP Image / AAP

Craig Lowndes is a SuperCars and Motorsport legend, having won 7 Bathurst 1000 Lowndesy decided to step down from a full time driving role but that hasn’t stopped him putting on the helmet and gloves and taking on the Mountain in a 12 hour endurance race alongside previous rivals Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.

Talking with Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee, Lowndsey shares what he’s been doing in his off time, how endurance racing compares to a sprint, and if a comeback is in the midst.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83