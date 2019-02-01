Lowndes on 2019, Le Mans “on the bucket list”

Image: DARREN PATEMAN / AAP Image / AAP

Craig Lowndes is a SuperCars and Motorsport legend, having won 7 Bathurst 1000 Lowndesy decided to step down from a full time driving role but that hasn’t stopped him putting on the helmet and gloves and taking on the Mountain in a 12 hour endurance race alongside previous rivals Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.

Talking with Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee, Lowndsey shares what he’s been doing in his off time, how endurance racing compares to a sprint, and if a comeback is in the midst.

