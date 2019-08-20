Loyal listener’s Brown scoop proves to be a hot tip

What a day it has been in Sport.

Two coaches sacked across two different codes, and it was on Macquarie Sports Radio where the news of Nathan Brown’s sacking was broken first.

If you were lucky enough to be listening to Piggy, Levy and Jimmy this morning, one of our listeners shared the news that the Newcastle Knights were going to part ways with Brown after the end of this season.

Piggy, Levy and Jimmy received an email from one of our listeners, ‘Scotty’, who gave us the inside tip regarding the termination of Brown’s contract.

“Hey lads, I have it on good authority that the Newcastle Knights will be holding a press conference tomorrow and Nathan Brown will be stood down. He will see out the year but this will be his last year as the Newcastle Knights Coach”, Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio.

We were tipped off this morning about the decision from the Newcastle Knights to chase another coach for 2020. Listener ‘Scott’ told us Nathan Brown would see out the season with club officials already speaking to possible replacements. Well done, Scotty! — Piggy, Levy & Jimmy (@PiggyLevyJimmy) August 20, 2019

Multiple media outlets including Fox Sports and the Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Brown will be sacked at the end of the 2019 regular NRL season.

