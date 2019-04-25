Luke Parker backs Sydney derby for future ANZAC day blockbuster

Sydney Swans co-captain Luke Parker says he’d love to see the AFL consider playing a Sydney derby on ANZAC Day beside the existing traditional matches on April 25.

It’s built as the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ every time Sydney and the GWS Giants face off with a huge crowd in attendance each game.

Traditionally, Collingwood and Essendon play off in the ANZAC Day clash win front of a packed out MCG.

However, this Saturday will see the seventeenth installment of the Sydney derby with the Swans currently leading the head to head battle 11 to 5 and Parker says it’s time for the rivalry to take the next step.

“To play on those special occasions in front of big crowds is always something you remember,” Parker said.

“Every player would love to play in a game in front of a 100,000 strong crowd in Melbourne.

“I think you could easily play two of three games on ANZAC Day, one in Sydney, one in Melbourne and one in Perth.

“There’s plenty of times in the day to get it done.

“I think it’s something to think for the future.”

It’s a big match for the Swans who have started 2019 with just the one win from five games, leaving their finals hopes in doubt.

Although, it’s not all doom and gloom for Sydney who bounced back from a winless start from their opening six games in 2017 to win 10 of their next 11 games and storm into the finals.

Parker admits the club’s season is on the line this weekend.

“There’s plenty of motivation for this week, there’s a 100 reasons we should we able to get our mind right for this game,” Parker said.

“There a good side and our season’s on the line a bit.

“There’s always a bit of history between the two clubs so we look forward to the challenge.”

Parker has played 178 games for the Swans and is averaging 24 disposals this season.

Sydney will host GWS Giants on Saturday at the SCG with the first bounce at 7:25pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.