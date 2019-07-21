Mack Horton stages stunning protest against convicted drug cheat

Mack Horton has refused to share the podium at the FINA World Championships with convicted drug cheat Sun Yang.

Sun, who’s courted controversy over smashing vials of his blood with a hammer during a meet last year, was allowed to compete pending his CAS hearing later this year.

The pair’s simmering rivalry only escalated after Horton beat him in the 400m freestyle at the Rio Olympics, with Sun taking out the World Championships title ahead of Horton on the opening night of competition in South Korea.

At the medal ceremony, Horton refused to acknowledge the controversial Sun and didn’t stand next to him on the podium.

The Australian claimed a silver medal by 0.73 seconds behind Sun but with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just over a year away, arguably swimming’s biggest rivalry shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, it was a stellar night of competition for Australia in Gwangju.

18-year-old Ariane Titmus beat USA swimming star Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle in a result that’s sent shockwaves around the swimming world.

It’s the first time Ledecky has lost in a major meet since 2012.

Australia also picked a gold medal in the 4×100 women’s freestyle relay, while Kyle Chalmers’ final leg netted Australia a bronze medal in the 4×100 men’s freestyle relay.