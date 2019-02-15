Macquarie Sports Radio
Macquarie Sports Radio Racing National 16th February 2019

11 hours ago
Bryan Martin and Tim Guille
Horse RacingtigheWinx

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day of horse racing.

On today’s show they were joined by Winx owner, Peter Tighe as the mighty mare looks to add to her winning streak in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick.

They also spoke with Tom Waterhouse who gave his best tips for the day.

Tim Guille’s Best Bets:

Flemington Race 1 Number 9, Flemington Race 2 Number 3, Randwick Race 5 Number 9

Bryan Martin’s Best Bets:

Flemington Race 2 Number 3, Flemington Race 8 Number 10, Randwick Race 2 Number 1

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

