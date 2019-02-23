Macquarie Sports Radio Racing National 23rd February 2019

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day of horse racing.

They also spoke with Tom Waterhouse who gave his best tips for the day.

Tim Guille’s Best Bets:

Melbourne Race 1 Number 2 – Sikandarabad, Melbourne Race 6 Number 11 – Alizee, Melbourne Race 7 Number 10 – Savatiano

Bryan Martin’s Best Bets:

Melbourne Race 1 Number 2 – Sikandarabad, Melbourne Race 6 Number 11 – Alizee, Melbourne Race 8 Number 3 – Nature Strip