Advertisement
Macquarie Sports Radio Racing National 23rd February 2019
Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day of horse racing.
They also spoke with Tom Waterhouse who gave his best tips for the day.
Tim Guille’s Best Bets:
Melbourne Race 1 Number 2 – Sikandarabad, Melbourne Race 6 Number 11 – Alizee, Melbourne Race 7 Number 10 – Savatiano
Bryan Martin’s Best Bets:
Melbourne Race 1 Number 2 – Sikandarabad, Melbourne Race 6 Number 11 – Alizee, Melbourne Race 8 Number 3 – Nature Strip