Macquarie Sports Radio secures rights to 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Macquarie Sports Radio is already Australia’s home of cricket.

And now we’re officially your home of the ICC Cricket World Cup after securing the broadcast rights to cricket’s biggest tournament from May 30.

In conjunction with Channel 2 and Sports Flashes, Macquarie Sports Radio will deliver all of Australia’s nine matches and the finals to listeners across Australia plus provide access for all 48 matches online at sportsradio.com.au

England and Wales will stage the tournament, which is the third-most watched global event and will this year consist of 10 nations all vying for the cup, currently held by Australia.

Former Australian coach and now Macquarie Sports Radio commentator Darren Lehmann said: “There’s no bigger stage than the ICC Cricket World Cup and for us at Macquarie Sports Radio to be able to bring it to the listeners is going to be a real buzz.

“The way Australia finished this summer and given the return of some quality players ahead of the tournament, I give the Aussies a really good chance of defending the title,” Lehmann added.

Australia’s campaign begins on Saturday, June 1 against Afghanistan with other matches scheduled against West Indies, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Macquarie Media CEO Adam Lang said: “The ICC Cricket World Cup will see the world’s best competing against each other and we are delighted to have secured the rights.

“Following on from an outstanding summer, we are determined to keep fulfilling the credo of covering all sports all the time.”

Macquarie Sports Radio, via Sports Flashes, will also broadcast Australia’s Tour of India, which will include two T20’s and five One Day Internationals starting on February 24.

Launched in April 2018, Macquarie Sports Radio airs across Sydney 954 AM, Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM, Perth on DAB+, online at sportsradio.com.au and via mobile app.

Australia’s schedule: