Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing..

Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 13th April

8 hours ago
Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
Horse RacingQueen Elizabeth StakesWinx

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing, including the might Mares, Winx last ever race!

They spoke with Lizzie Jelff and Richie Callandar to help you know the ins and outs for the day.

The boys the 3 best bets for the day

Bryan:

  • Caulfield R8 N3 – Eduardo
  • Randwick R6 N1 – Verry Elleegant
  • Randwick R10 N5 – Spright

 

Tim:

  • Caulfield R1 N4 – Super Seth
  • Caulfield R6 N12 – Tarwin
  • Randwick R10 N5 – Spright

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83