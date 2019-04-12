Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 13th April

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing, including the might Mares, Winx last ever race!

They spoke with Lizzie Jelff and Richie Callandar to help you know the ins and outs for the day.

The boys the 3 best bets for the day

Bryan:

Caulfield R8 N3 – Eduardo

Randwick R6 N1 – Verry Elleegant

Randwick R10 N5 – Spright

Tim:

Caulfield R1 N4 – Super Seth

Caulfield R6 N12 – Tarwin

Randwick R10 N5 – Spright

Click PLAY to join the conversation: