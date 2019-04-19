Macquarie Sports Radio
Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 20th April

6 hours ago
Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
Horse RacingTABWinx

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big weekend in horse racing, including saying farewell to the mighty mare Winx!

They spoke with Richie Callandar to help you know the ins and outs for the day and of course share their best bets of the day.

The boys best bets for the day:

Bryan:

  • Oakbank R1 N2 – Blue Morpho
  • Caulfield R7 N7 – Manolo Blahniq
  • Randwick R8 N10 – Trekking

Tim:

  • Caulfield R1 N3 – Grey Shadow
  • Caulfield R7 N 7 – Manolo Blahniq
  • Randwick R1 N 5 – Amorita

 

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
News
