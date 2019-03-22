Macquarie Sports Radio
Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 23rd of March 2019

5 hours ago
Bryan Martin and Tim Guille
golden slipperHorse RacingWinx

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing as it’s Golden Slipper Day.

They spoke with Lizzie Jelfs and Richard Callander to help you know the ins and outs for another big day in horse racing.

Here’s the boys best bets for the day:

Bryan: Sydney R3 N10 Sydney R9 N1 (each way) Mornington R4 N3

Tim: Mornington R3 N4 Mornington R4 N3 Sydney R2 N14

 

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

News
