Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National
Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing with 2 Group 1’s on today.
- Tancred Stakes
- Vinery Stud Stakes
They spoke with Richard Callander to help you know the ins and outs for the day.
Here’s the boys best bets for the day:
Bryan:
- Melb Race 5 Number 2 – La Bella Diosa
- Melb Race 9 Number 4 – Waging War and Sydney Race 6 Number 3 – Verry Elleegant
Tim:
- Melbourne Race 2, Number 2 – Secret Blaze
- Melbourne Race 5, Number 2 – La Bella Diosa
- Sydney Race 3 Number 1 – Madison County
