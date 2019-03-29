Macquarie Sports Radio
Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National

5 hours ago
racing nationalTAB

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing with 2 Group 1’s on today.

  • Tancred Stakes
  • Vinery Stud Stakes

They spoke with Richard Callander to help you know the ins and outs for the day.

Here’s the boys best bets for the day:

Bryan:

  • Melb Race 5 Number 2 – La Bella Diosa
  • Melb Race 9 Number 4 – Waging War and Sydney Race 6 Number 3 – Verry Elleegant

Tim:

  • Melbourne Race 2, Number 2 – Secret Blaze
  • Melbourne Race 5, Number 2 – La Bella Diosa
  • Sydney Race 3 Number 1 – Madison County

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

