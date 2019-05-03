Macquarie Sports Radio
Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 4th May

2 hours ago
Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
Chris WallerHorse Racing

Join Tim Guille and Richie Callandar (filling in for Bryan Martin) on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big weekend in racing!

They spoke with Nathan Exelby and Adam McGrath to help you know the ins and outs for the day and of course share their best bets of the day. Master Trainer Chris Waller also joined the boys for a quick chat!

Bets of the day:

Tim: Melbourne Race 7 number 3 – Steel Prince

Adam: Adelaide Race 3 number 2 – Haunted

Nathan: Gold Coast Race 9 number 7 – Outback Barbie

Richie: Sydney Race 9 Number 10 – Agassi

 

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

