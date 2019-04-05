Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 6th of April 2019

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing with 4 Group 1’s on today for the first day of the Championships.

The Star Doncaster Mile

TJ Smith Stakes

Harrold’s Australian Derby

Inglis Sires

They spoke with Lizzie Jelff and Richie Callandar to help you know the ins and outs for the day.

Here’s the best bets of the day from Tim and Bryan,

TIM:

Sydney Race 1 Number 8

Caulfield Race 4 Number 1

Caulfield Race 5 Number 5

BRYAN:

Sydney Race 4 Number 1

Melbourne Race 6 Number 8

Adelaide Race 8 Number 9

