Macquarie Sports Radio TAB Racing National 6th of April 2019

3 hours ago
Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
horseracingrosehillWinx

Join Tim Guille and Bryan Martin on the TAB’s Racing National Show, as they take you through a big day in horse racing with 4 Group 1’s on today for the first day of the Championships.

  • The Star Doncaster Mile
  • TJ Smith Stakes
  • Harrold’s Australian Derby
  • Inglis Sires

They spoke with Lizzie Jelff and Richie Callandar to help you know the ins and outs for the day.

Here’s the best bets of the day from Tim and Bryan,

TIM:

  • Sydney Race 1 Number 8
  • Caulfield Race 4 Number 1
  • Caulfield Race 5 Number 5

BRYAN:

  • Sydney Race 4 Number 1
  • Melbourne Race 6 Number 8
  • Adelaide Race 8 Number 9

 

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Tim Guille and Bryan Martin
