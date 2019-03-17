Mahe Fonua on Manly, Michael Maguire, and that mullet

Wests Tigers began life under Michael Maguire with a 20-6 victory over Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval. Winger Mahe Fonua joined Sam Stove and Clinton Maynard on Weekend Afternoons to review the clash.

“It was good to get the win in those conditions, and after a long pre-season it was good to see things have come off”.

Fonua also spoke about what it was like to play in the rain at Leichhardt Oval, playing with veterans Robbie Farah, and Benji Marshall, and what his mother thinks of his haircut.

“She’s wanted me to cut it right from the get go”.