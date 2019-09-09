AFL giant Danny Frawley killed in car crash near Ballarat
Former St Kilda footballer, Richmond coach and media star Danny Frawley has died in a car crash in western Victoria.
The car that Frawley was driving left the road and crashed into a tree at Millbrook, near Ballan, about 1.30pm today.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Frawley, better known to many by his nickname ‘Spud’, was 56.
Frawley, a reliable key defender, played 240 games for St Kilda and represented Victoria 11 times.
His coaching highlight was taking the Tigers to a preliminary final in 2001.
Post-football he carved out a successful media career, popular for his larrikin style of humour.
He also served as boss of the AFL coaches’ association and an in-demand public speaker for his candour when talking about dealing with metal health issues.