Man United finally get their $144m man

Manchester United have unveiled Harry Maguire as their latest signing after a long chase, finally sealing the transfer from Leicester City for $A144 million.

It makes Maguire the most expensive defender in history but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the 26 year old is well worth the money saying: “Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature.”

Maguire burst onto the scene with Leicester in the 2017/18 season, named their player of the season before being a standout performer for England in the 2018 World Cup.

He’s signed a six year contract with the Red Devils and will work towards turning the English giants’ fortunes around.

Maguire spoke with United’s in-house media saying, “It’s such a big club and I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m hoping it will be a successful season and I’ll give everything I’ve got for this club.

“It’s a young team now and we’ve got big ambitions for the future. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies.”

There was a flurry of other confirmed transfers in the Premier League as Friday’s 2am transfer deadline looms closer.

Crystal Palace have won the race for former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, securing the highly experienced defender’s services for free after his Chelsea contract expired at the end of last season.



Liverpool confirmed the exit of keeper Simon Mignolet to his home country Belgium with Club Brugge. The Reds moved quickly to replace the reserve keeper signing 32 year old former West Ham keeper Adrian on a free transfer.

Matty Ryan’s Brighton have added to their attacking arsenal signing Brentford striker Neal Maupay for an undisclosed fee. Maupay scored 41 goals in 72 appearances for Brentford in the English Championship but will now be challenged with replicating that form for Brighton in the Premier League.

