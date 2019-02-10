Manchester City humiliate Chelsea, return to top of the table

Manchester City are back on top of the EPL table following a big win over Chelsea.

As heard on Macquarie Sports Radio on Monday morning, Manchester City thumped Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

80' GOAL! Just when you thought City had scored enough… But that ball by David Silva… spectacular! Man City 6-0 Chelsea#MCICHE #ManCity #Chelsea #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/bV03W4hyJq — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 10, 2019

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in just the third minute before netting his second in the 80th minute. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick while İlkay Gündoğan added another goal to complete the rout.

It was Chelsea’s heaviest defeat since losing 7-0 to Nottingham Forest in April 1991.