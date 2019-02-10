Macquarie Sports Radio
Manchester City humiliate Chelsea, return to top of the table

12 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Manchester City are back on top of the EPL table following a big win over Chelsea.

As heard on Macquarie Sports Radio on Monday morning, Manchester City thumped Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in just the third minute before netting his second in the 80th minute. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick while İlkay Gündoğan added another goal to complete the rout.

It was Chelsea’s heaviest defeat since losing 7-0 to Nottingham Forest in April 1991.

