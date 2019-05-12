Manchester City win EPL title on drama-filled final day

Manchester City have made it two EPL titles in a row after overcoming an early setback to beat Brighton 4-1 overnight.

Glenn Murray put Brighton in front in the 27th minute, sparking wild celebrations at Anfield, where Liverpool were already leading Wolves 1-0 following an early Sadio Mane goal.

But Liverpool’s title hopes were dashed a minute later when Sergio Aguero leveled the scores against Brighton, before Laporte put Manchester City in front seven minutes before half time.

Two more City goals put an end to any hope of an unlikely comeback, consigning Liverpool to second place.

In other results on the final day of the season, Arsenal beat Burnley 4-1, Cardiff upset Manchester United 2-0, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 5-3 and Newcastle beat Fulham 4-0.

TalkSPORT’s Sam Ellard said City’s second consecutive title is historic.

“To win this title two years in a row is an unbelievable achievement,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We should also (acknowledge) Liverpool, to finish on 97 points in any other season besides this one and last year would have meant they won the league comfortably.

“It’s really, really hard on Liverpool.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio