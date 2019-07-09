Manchester United arrive in Australia with Paul Pogba in tow

Manchester United’s star-studded squad has landed in Perth for the start of their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils will play friendlies against Perth Glory and English Championship side Leeds United at Optus Stadium before jetting off to Singapore and China for the rest of their tour.

The club’s luxury private jet landed Monday morning before the players took a stroll around the city.

View this post on Instagram 🚶‍♂️ Taking a stroll around Perth! #MUFC #MUTOUR A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

The big news was the inclusion of star midfielder Paul Pogba on the plane amid rumours of his desire for a move away from the club dominating the press.

Last week, his agent Mino Raiola told The Times: “Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to hold on to the Frenchman as they look for a much improved Premier League campaign.

Pogba scored 16 times and contributed 11 assists last season despite being inconsistent throughout and the team’s poor form in the first half of the season under Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid and Juventus are both widely reported to be in the hunt and it remains to be seen whether Pogba will depart Australia as a Manchester United player.

MANCHESTER UNITED TOUR SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Dan James, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood