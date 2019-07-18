Manchester United cap of Aussie tour with dominating win over Leeds

Manchester United played their final Aussie pre-season game last night against old rivals Leeds in front of over 55,000 fans in Perth.

The Red Devils certainly meant business dominating the first half – skipping away to a 2-0 lead at half time. Young Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for United after some wonderful build up play from Paul Pogba and new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (MUN 1-0 LEE)

It’s been widely reported that Pogba wants a move away from the club but he certainly gave his all in the first half and showed exactly why Solskjær is desperate to hold onto him.

Marcus Rashford, fresh from signing a bumper new contract, scored the second goal showing his class to finish off a swift counter attacking move. (MUN 2-0 LEE)

The second half saw United send out a completely new team but they set about in the exact same fashion with defender Phil Jones quickly slotting home a routine headed goal from a corner. (MUN 3-0 LEE)

Another youngster Tahith Chong then earned United a penalty with Anthony Martial making no mistake from the spot. (MUN 4-0 LEE)

Leeds threatened on a few occasions but weren’t able to match United’s clinical finishing in front of goal. They’ll be hoping for a better performance against Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney on Saturday.

