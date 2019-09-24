Optus’ Director of Sport Richard Bayliss says Manchester United only have themselves to blame for their start to the season and wouldn’t be surprised if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in the role by Christmas following their 2-0 defeat away to West Ham on the weekend.

Bayliss joined Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights to review the sixth week of the English Premier League which included an 8-0 win to Manchester City, and reigning European champions Liverpool continuing their perfect start to the season. But if it was The Red Devils’ loss to West Ham which has everyone talking.

They’ve only won four of their past 15 Premier League matches dating back to March this year and are struggling with personnel due to player departures and injuries

Jesse Lingard was forced to play as a lone striker when Marcus Rashford went off with an injury. Rashford joins Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood on the sidelines, Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku and allowed Alexis Sanchez to go out on season long loan (both to Inter Milan in Italy)

“They sold so many players… they spent a lot of money over the last couple of years so no doubt they didn’t want to go down that path again but if it’s personnel that’s the worry then they only have themselves to blame”.

When asked if Solskjaer’s job is in doubt, Bayliss said he can’t see the Norwegian being at Old Trafford in the new year

“I don’t really see how he can be there in January.

