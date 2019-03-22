Macquarie Sports Radio
Manly fans urged to show up or risk relocation

4 hours ago
Cam Reddin
As the NRL looks to secure a new clause in competitions agreements, clubs at risk of relocation may have no choice but to compete to stay where they are.

Cronulla, Manly and the Tigers have all been identified as potential candidates for a move to Perth, or north to become a second team in Brisbane.

All three have had varying degrees of financial difficulty in recent years. Just this week, the Sharks announced a $40 million deal for their leagues club which it hopes will pay off the club’s debt and secure its long-term financial future.

Manly chairman Scott Penn argued it would be “crazy” to relocate his club, citing the “over a million people” in its catchment area of Sydney’s northern beaches. That’s despite the Sea Eagles boasting the second-lowest membership rate in the competition, and recording lowest average crowd figures at Brookvale Oval in more than 50 years in 2018.

Should the NRL relocate a club in 2022? If so, who and where? Have your say here and listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00-7.00am Saturdays and Sundays

NRL Membership numbers (as at 23/03/19):

  1. Brisbane Broncos – 31,610
  2. South Sydney Rabbitohs – 28,345
  3. Parramatta Eels – 22,685
  4. Melbourne Storm – 22,217
  5. St George-Illawarra Dragons – 19,020
  6. Newcastle Knights – 18,973
  7. Wests Tigers – 18,895
  8. Penrith Panthers – 18,722
  9. New Zealand Warriors – 16,216
  10. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – 15,052
  11. North Queensland Cowboys – 14,811
  12. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks – 14,801
  13. Canberra Raiders – 14,166
  14. Sydney Roosters – 13,676
  15. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – 11,375
  16. Gold Coast Titans – 7,647
