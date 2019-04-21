Manly Sea Eagles escorting call was “definitely the wrong decision”

Former NRL referee Greg McCallum has slammed the call not to award Manly an ‘escorting’ penalty in last night’s St George Illawarra match as “definitely the wrong decision”.

Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans argued with officials at full-time after he claimed his winger Reuben Garrick had been run off the ball and denied the chance to win the game.

Just minutes after Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored off a Ben Hunt grubber at the other end of the field, Cherry-Evans sent the ball high on the final play of the game, only for Jordan Pereira to catch it as Garrick appeared to stumble behind the Dragons’ Tim Lafai.

Had they been awarded a penalty for ‘escorting’, Manly could have at least sent the 12-10 match to golden point with a successful kick.

Manly coach Des Hasler, who was chasing his fourth straight win, was disappointed given the very ruling was discussed by NRL officials during the week.

Greg McCallum has told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard it was wrong and Cherry-Evans should’ve been allowed to challenge the referees.

