Marcus Harris not fazed by Barmy Army

Marcus Harris says he’s unsure if he’ll play in the first Ashes Test but is still predicting a series winner for Australia.

Speaking to Julian King on the eve of the Ashes, the Western Australian admitted he might have to wait for his Ashes debut which takes in Edgbaston in front of the infamous Barmy Army.

Fresh off a World Cup triumph you can expect the English fans to make plenty of noise but Harris says he is ready for it.

“Yeah it’ll be great! I think if you take it personally than you’re probably in the wrong game”.

When asked for his prediction, Harris says Australia will take it out 3-1.

