Marcus Harris ready to bat alongside Smith and Warner

Australian batsman Marcus Harris has spoken of his desire to play with Steve Smith and David Warner for the upcoming World Cup and Ashes Tour in England later this year.

After debuting earlier this Summer for the Test side against India, Harris told David Morrow and Clinton Maynard on Macquarie Sports Radio that playing with Smith and Warner would be great for his own development as a batsman.

“Sometimes the best way to learn is by standing at the other end and watching them play. I think for me that would be great in my career to open the batting with David Warner and bat with Steve Smith, just to watch and see how they go about things and how they take it to the other team.”

Over his six tests during the Summer against India and Sri Lanka, Harris averaged 32.70 with the bat, with a high score of 79 against India. Harris believes that playing with Smith and Warner would only help him become a better player for Australia.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine to be with them and play alongside them and just learn from them. It makes people better when you play alongside cricketers of that calibre.”

After having stints in the Bangladesh T20 Premier League and local park cricket, both Steve Smith and David Warner will be available for selection for Australia on March 29th.

Listen to the full interview below: