Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp on why Mike Mulvey was sacked

Mike Mulvey was sacked as Head Coach of the Central Coast Mariners a couple of hours after they suffered an 8-2 defeat at home to the Wellington Phoenix in front of a record low 7703 crowd at Central Coast Stadium.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Weekends with Billy McGee and Mieke Buchan, CEO Shaun Mielekamp explained why the decision was made to part ways with Mulvey one year into a two-year deal.

“After the match the board members got to together to discuss the options moving forward and made the decision to meet with Mike Mulvey and part ways immediately,” Mielekamp said.

“It was decided rather than wait and let speculation happen during the night, to make the announcement immediately”.

Mulvey was sacked with six matches remaining this season and Mielekamp said it won’t be long until we find out who will manage the club for the remainder of the campaign.

“Nick Montgomery leading the coaching staff, it won’t be long, it’ll only be 24-48 hours and we’ll have some clarity on who will be coaching the team on the weekend”

The Mariners currently sit in 10th position with just one victory in 21 matches and look set to claim the wooden spoon for the third time in four seasons.