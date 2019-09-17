Mark Bosnich slams Broncos players after latest pub disaster

Mark Bosnich has slammed the Brisbane Broncos after a latest report revealed extraordinary behaviour from players just a night before their elimination final against the Parramatta Eels.

Reports broke today that a number of Brisbane Broncos players were spotted at a Sydney pub playing poker machines the night before their 58-0 loss to the Eels, the largest losing margin in NRL Finals history.

The former Manchester United and Socceroos star reveals that if the Broncos players were willing to put themselves in that position, they better had turned up to play the next day.

“If you’re going to do that, regardless if you’re drinking or not and regardless if you get in before curfew, you better make sure you win and if you don’t, then watch out”, Bosnich said.

“And the fact they get beaten 58-0, what did they think was going to come out? I mean how ridiculous, the night before a preliminary final.”

“I know you are saying that they are only human, but they are professional sportsmen, earning good money for doing what they love”.

Having played in the English Premier League for over fourteen years, Bosnich admitted what would have happened, had the Broncos players been in the EPL.

“You would be gone and finished. You would be fined two weeks wages and you most probably would be put on the transfer list. I mean, are you for real? Just stay in the hotel and play some cards, seriously”.

