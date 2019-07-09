Macquarie Sports Radio
Mark Carroll reveals he was overcome by nerves in the lead up to Origin

4 hours ago
Levy & Riddell

Former NSW Blues representative Mark Carroll said he got so nervous in the lead up to Origin he struggled to sleep the night before.

Carroll played seven times for the Blues.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Origin decider, Carroll said nervous energy got the better of him in the lead up to putting on the New South Wales jumper

“I used to wrestle my pillow (in the night before Origin),” he said.

“I found it pretty hard to have a sleep because I was concentrating on my game.

“Everyone’s got their own way of doing (pre-game) and I had my own way.”

