Mark Carroll reveals new details on Sam Burgess’ chronic shoulder injury

Former Manly and South Sydney player Mark Carroll says Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess’ shoulder is so bad he still can’t move it a full 90 degrees.

Burgess was ruled out of the upcoming Great Britain international matches after struggling with the chronic injury throughout the 2019 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the 30-year-old could even consider early retirement because of the injury.

Caroll revealed Burgess’ shoulder “is a mess” after meeting with the Rabbitohs captain last week.

“He can only raise that left shoulder to a 45 degree angle,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s got arthritis in that shoulder and it’s pretty hard playing with one arm, he’s a massive piece of the jigsaw puzzle at the Rabbits but it’s very hard playing injured.

“I don’t know what you can do, do you go to the (United States) and try something amazing over there.

“He’s in a really serious position and I really feel that.

“His movement is horrible.”

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)