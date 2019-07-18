Mark Coyne: ‘If it’s the right thing for the game I’ll stand down and resign’

Embattled ARL Commissioner Mark Coyne says he’s prepared to stand down if it’s the right thing for the game.

The retired Origin great was held in Singapore for seven weeks after unloading on a police officer with a foul-mouthed tirade following an argument with a taxi driver.

Coyne was formally charged with using insulting words and was fined $4000, avoiding a possible 12 month prison sentence.

Typically, Rugby League secrets don’t say secret for long but news of Coyne’s abusive incident, which occurred on June 2, took almost seven weeks to break.

“It was a personal view that I had after I got legal advice over there not to disclose it,” Coyne told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“In saying that, I actually hadn’t been formally charged… I was only formally charged on Tuesday this week.

“As soon as I was formally charged I rang the chairman immediately and told him that I had this hanging over my head.”

Coyne was indefinitely stood down by ARL Commission Chairman Peter Beattie and his future is hanging by a thread.

“I’d hate to be lost to the game,” Coyne said.

“I recognise the role I have as an ARL Commissioner is a really important role and one that is held in high esteem.

“I recognise I have tarnished the image of the NRL and the ARL Commission by my behaviour over in Singapore.

“Immediately when I pleaded guilty and had my fine paid, I let Peter Beattie know I would stand aside from the Commission.

“I just want to do what’s right for the game and if people believe that me not being on the Commission is the right thing for the game I’ll stand down and resign,” he said.

Click PLAY to watch Mark Coyne’s interview with Piggy, Levy & Jimmy.