Mark Levy backs Sam Kerr following criticism over post-match comments

Mark Levy isn’t a far of those who are criticising Matildas star Sam Kerr over her ‘suck on that one’ comments.

The 25-year-old responded to the team’s critics following her side’s 3-2 win over Brazil in the Women’s World Cup, with the likes of former Matilda Heather Garriock slamming her over the remark.

But Levy said it was “manufactured outrage”, urging Kerr to keep expressing herself in future media appearances.

“Sam Kerr didn’t offend anyone and didn’t attack any individuals,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio

“It was a general comment directed at those people rubbishing their chances at the World Cup.

“Given some of the rubbish that’s been written about the Matildas and the homophobic slurs directed at Sam Kerr, I’m going to applaud her for speaking passionately and openly.

“It’s become evident to me, these media managers and PR experts are trying to muzzle the athletes for fear of retribution over comments they make in the heat of the moment.”

