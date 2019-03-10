Mark Levy blasts social media trolls who target sports stars

Mark Levy says people who troll sports stars on social media should be charged by police.

After an anonymous Facebook page wrongly identified the daughter of Rugby League legend Mark Geyer as the person who’s leaked multiple explicit videos involving NRL players, a number of horse racing identities were also targeted by trolls.

Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio the “disgusting” behaviour needs to be brought to account.

“Social media has given everyone a platform to express an opinion and I’m of the view there should be a regulator who has the power to investigate comments like these,” he said.

“In Australia, we have an e-safety commissioner who’s responsible for promoting online safety.

“The office receives complaints about cyber bullying, removes illegal content and tackles image based abuse.



“But there are daily examples of these horrible things being posted on social media and the message isn’t getting through to these people using fake profiles.

“Surely it’s time to start imposing penalties on them.”

