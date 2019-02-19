Mark Levy defends Caster Semenya as court appeal looms

Mark Levy has leapt to the defence of 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

The South African runner is set to appeal a controversial IAAF ruling, preventing her from competing against females unless she takes six months of medication to lower her testosterone levels.

The ruling also states any female with naturally high testosterone levels would be mandated to compete against men or change events until their levels were lowered.

The Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast co-host said he continued to feel sorry for Semenya.

“As soon as results came back saying she was a woman, it should’ve been end of story,” he said.

“Let her go out there and do what she wants to do in the women’s events at a professional environment.

“To suggest we need to alter testosterone levels for athletes is ridiculous, where does it stop.”

