Mark Levy’s praise for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Following the end of the Australian Open, Mark Levy has praised the attitude of men’s finalists Novak Djokovic and Rafafel Nadal.

Despite winning 32 major titles between them, he told Breakfast it was “refreshing” to see their lack of arrogance or self entitlement.

“Novak Djokovic constructed the match of his career to completely dismantle Rafael Nadal on Rod Laver Arena but it was the presentation and subsequent interviews that have left me in awe of two sporting legends,” he said.



“Djokovic has won 15 major titles including seven Australian Open’s and the 31 year old has now jumped Pete Sampras on the all-time list.



“The same goes for Rafael Nadal who’s best described as the clay-court king and after his run over the last two weeks, I’m convinced he’ll add a 12th French Open Title to his list.



“There’s never been a drama and there’s never been a controversy involving the Spaniard.”

Click PLAY to hear more