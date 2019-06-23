Mark Riddell cautious of Queensland in Origin decider despite ‘very good’ NSW performance

Former NRL player Mark Riddell says he’s pleased with New South Wales’ big win against Queensland but remained cautious ahead of the Origin decider.

In front of a record stadium crowd in Perth, the Blues won convincingly 38-6 on Sunday’s night ahead of the third and final match at ANZ Stadium on July 10.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio he expected Kevin Walters’ side to play a lot better in game three.

“I don’t think Queensland can play as bad (again) as they did last night,” he said.

“They will be looking for revenge in Sydney and a lot of those Queensland players will be challenged to perform.

“It’s going to be very, very tough for New South Wales.”

