Mark Riddell issues blunt message to Ryan Matterson

Mark Riddell is urging Wests Tigers not to relent to wantaway back-rower Ryan Matterson’s contract demands.

The 24-year-old has been granted immediate leave from the club as reports circulate he’s agitating for a move away from the club just one year into his new three-year contact.

But Riddell said the club needed to hold firm on his demands for more money, even if it meant letting him go.

“He only has to play the first half of next year like he has this year and I assume the club will want to (re-sign) him,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

‘By November next year, opposition clubs will be able to negotiate with him ahead of the third year of his deal (at Wests Tigers).

“For me, with everything you’re reading and hearing – he’s gone.

“My understanding would be with Michael Maguire, if you don’t want to be here, go.

“We’ll find people who do want to be here and play for the West Tigers.

“It’s not painting him in a good (light), he took better money and left the Roosters, he has one good year and on the verge of Origin selection and he wants more money.”

(Image: Matt Blyth/Getty Images)