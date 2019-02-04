Mark Riddell names his Ashes team

Australia’s home Test summer is over, so it’s time to look ahead to the Ashes.

And Breakfast co-host Mark Riddell named the team he’d like to see take on England in the first Ashes Test on August 1.

He’s called for Joe Burns and David Warner to open the battling, opting against selecting Marcus Harris.

Riddell’s also backed Usman Khawaja to deliver, while also endorsing Kurtis Patterson’s spot in the team after strong form against Sri Lanka.

Mark Riddell’s Ashes team:

Joe Burns

Davis Warner

Usman Khawaja

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Kurtis Patterson

Tim Paine

Pat Cummins

Mitch Starc

Nathan Lyon

Josh Hazlewood

