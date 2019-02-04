Advertisement
Mark Riddell names his Ashes team
Australia’s home Test summer is over, so it’s time to look ahead to the Ashes.
And Breakfast co-host Mark Riddell named the team he’d like to see take on England in the first Ashes Test on August 1.
He’s called for Joe Burns and David Warner to open the battling, opting against selecting Marcus Harris.
Riddell’s also backed Usman Khawaja to deliver, while also endorsing Kurtis Patterson’s spot in the team after strong form against Sri Lanka.
Mark Riddell’s Ashes team:
Joe Burns
Davis Warner
Usman Khawaja
Steve Smith
Travis Head
Kurtis Patterson
Tim Paine
Pat Cummins
Mitch Starc
Nathan Lyon
Josh Hazlewood
